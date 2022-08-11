Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

