Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

