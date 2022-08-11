Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American International Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

