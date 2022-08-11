Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $467.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

