Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

TSE HRX opened at C$13.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$480.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million. Analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

