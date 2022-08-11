High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 8,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

