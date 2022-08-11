Hikari Tsushin Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.6% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

