Hikari Tsushin Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,021 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. BHP Group makes up about 0.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 92,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

