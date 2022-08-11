Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Down 12.4 %

HILS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

