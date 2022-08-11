Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 670.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

