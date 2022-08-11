Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 994.83 ($12.02).

Several research firms recently commented on HSX. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($13.82) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,444.27).

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 921 ($11.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 914.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 932.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,110.00. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

About Hiscox

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.