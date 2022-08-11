Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HLMNY stock remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Holmen AB has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

