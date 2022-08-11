Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

