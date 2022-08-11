Hord Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $163,727.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
