Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 110 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $360.45. 21,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.60 and a 200-day moving average of $308.30. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $359.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

