Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 1,340 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.99. 17,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $155.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

