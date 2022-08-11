Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 906 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $28,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

