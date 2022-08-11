Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.01. 74,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

