Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.