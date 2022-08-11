Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $183.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,568. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

