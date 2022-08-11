Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,835. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.