Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 1,965 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.