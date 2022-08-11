Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 5,569 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 160,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

