Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,196. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

