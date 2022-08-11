H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.
H&R Block Stock Performance
Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 224,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.
H&R Block Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
