H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 224,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

