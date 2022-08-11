H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 97.5% in July

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRUFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

