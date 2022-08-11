H&T Group plc (HAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

H&T Group Trading Up 1.4 %

HAT opened at GBX 441 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,900.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 339.91. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 444 ($5.36). The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

