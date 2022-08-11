Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Hub Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
