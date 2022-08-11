HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

NYSE HUBS opened at $403.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.81 and its 200 day moving average is $394.89. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

