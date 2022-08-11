Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.65.

TSE:HBM opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

