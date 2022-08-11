Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $897,125.08 and $26,679.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

