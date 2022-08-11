Humankind Investments LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

