Humankind Investments LLC Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Allstate Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

