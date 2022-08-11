Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $24,479.42 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $953.98 million and $389,124.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $24,479.42 or 1.00226884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015387 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038147 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
