Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $24,479.42 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $953.98 million and $389,124.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $24,479.42 or 1.00226884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038147 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

