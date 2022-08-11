HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $160.66 million and $23.38 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,239 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

