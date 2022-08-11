Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0668

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $801,115.77 and approximately $388.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00328975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

