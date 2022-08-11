HyperDAO Market Cap Reaches $28.40 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $73,917.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

