Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 325.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.7 %

IBDRY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $44.17. 64,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,238. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.8805 dividend. This is an increase from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iberdrola Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.75 ($13.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

