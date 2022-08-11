iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,236. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $50,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

