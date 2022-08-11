ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $27.35 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00022695 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and $499,633.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038239 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,375 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

