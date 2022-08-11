IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.77-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $400.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,939. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.63 and a 200-day moving average of $441.22. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

