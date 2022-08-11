IMV (TSE:IMV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Shares of IMV traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.67. 79,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,728. The company has a market cap of C$55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. IMV has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

