Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 5,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inari Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NARI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,012 shares of company stock worth $9,665,780. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

