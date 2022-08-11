INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

INEO Tech Corp. (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 15,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

INEO Tech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.15.

About INEO Tech

(Get Rating)

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc, provides location based digital advertising, analytics, and loss prevention solutions for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.

Featured Articles

