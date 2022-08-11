InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 6.9 %

INMD opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.32. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 16.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 45.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 447,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.