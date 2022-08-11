Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. The business’s revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 76,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 807,638 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

