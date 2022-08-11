Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Purchases 24,796 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail J. Maderis bought 24,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,357.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,357.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DURECT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DURECT Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

