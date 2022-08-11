Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Acquires 2,753 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adiya Dixon purchased 2,753 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $15,334.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $270,507.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 362,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Potbelly Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

