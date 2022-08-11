Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,116. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

