Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -197.61, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
