Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -197.61, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

